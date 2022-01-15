Insider Selling: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $231,168.60 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $231,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of S opened at $42.68 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $78.53.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on S. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
