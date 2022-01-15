Insider Selling: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $231,168.60 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $231,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of S opened at $42.68 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,010,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on S. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

