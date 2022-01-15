Insider Selling: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) CEO Sells $32,258.42 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,139,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

