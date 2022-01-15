Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells $72,141.03 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $72,141.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, William Lewis sold 7,126 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $196,748.86.

On Thursday, December 23rd, William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,292,140.08.

INSM opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 438.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth $228,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

