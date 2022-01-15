Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Sells 9,300 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Kenneweg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $303,200.00.

On Monday, October 18th, John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $322,200.00.

MASS opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The firm has a market cap of $492.44 million and a PE ratio of -8.17. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The company’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

