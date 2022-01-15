Insider Buying: ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Purchases 7,560 Shares of Stock

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore purchased 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $19,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIVO opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.06.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.