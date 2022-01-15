Insider Buying: Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Acquires £14,400 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) insider Adam Davidson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($19,546.63).

Shares of LON:TRR opened at GBX 39.24 ($0.53) on Friday. Trident Royalties Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 30.30 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 47 ($0.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.72 million and a PE ratio of 49.05.

Get Trident Royalties alerts:

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, US, Zambia and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.