Insider Buying: Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Acquires £14,400 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) insider Adam Davidson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($19,546.63).
Shares of LON:TRR opened at GBX 39.24 ($0.53) on Friday. Trident Royalties Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 30.30 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 47 ($0.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.72 million and a PE ratio of 49.05.
Trident Royalties Company Profile
