Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases $17,556.14 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $17,556.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

TELA stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $174.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.