Insider Buying: Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) CEO Buys $55,590.40 in Stock

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) CEO Martin Mackay acquired 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RLYB opened at $8.87 on Friday. Rallybio Corp has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $5,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $40,462,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

