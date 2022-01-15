Insider Buying: Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) CEO Buys $55,590.40 in Stock

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) CEO Martin Mackay acquired 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
RLYB opened at $8.87 on Friday. Rallybio Corp has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Rallybio
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.