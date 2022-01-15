Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. Approximately 4,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000.

