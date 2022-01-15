Infinitecoin Price Hits $0.0001 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $12.47 million and $63.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

