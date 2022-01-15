Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Trading Up 1.2%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.22 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 59.22 ($0.80). Approximately 5,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.79).

The company has a market cap of £53.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.81.

In other Induction Healthcare Group news, insider Andrew Williams bought 100,000 shares of Induction Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($65,155.42).

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, a communication and sharing platform that enables healthcare professionals to connect and collaborate securely with the people they need within a complex clinical environment; MicroGuide, a platform to create, edit, and publish structured and governance-controlled guidance and policies; Zesty, a digital platform that allows patients to book appointments, read appointment and clinical letters, store a local copy of clinical record, and provide data to care teams remotely; and HealthStream that reads and writes demographic, appointment, and clinical record data.

