IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 177,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMRK. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $420.31 million, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

