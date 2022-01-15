IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after buying an additional 612,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,650,000 after buying an additional 95,379 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.74 and a 200 day moving average of $115.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.