IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.67. The company has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

