IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 507 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

NYSE AXP opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.98. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

