Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $619,397.58 and approximately $7,527.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00076806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.97 or 0.07719680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,269.03 or 0.99798720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00069838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

