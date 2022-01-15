IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.51

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 179229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMV shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

