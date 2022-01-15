Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $21.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMPUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

