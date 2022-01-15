Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.21.

NYSE ITW opened at $243.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.03 and a 200-day moving average of $230.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 78,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,444,000 after buying an additional 79,930 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

