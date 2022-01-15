Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Hits $0.0120

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $10.17 million and $78,693.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.02 or 0.07701088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.17 or 0.99878582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.