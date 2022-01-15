Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Tops $6,276.77 on Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6,276.77 or 0.14567417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $338.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00064289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00075220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.26 or 0.07664036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,074.25 or 0.99968711 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068872 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

