IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Citigroup

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $260.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.56.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IBEX will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 55.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

