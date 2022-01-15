IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get IBEX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.96 million. IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that IBEX will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IBEX by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in IBEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IBEX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.