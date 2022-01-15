IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IBEX by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in IBEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IBEX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
