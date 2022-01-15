Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 74.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 236.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 295.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 90,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

