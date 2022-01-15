Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to C$35.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.83.

HRNNF stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

