Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 133,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

H stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

