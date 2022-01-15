Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 14.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

