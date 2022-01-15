Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Down 6.2%

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.79 and last traded at $34.79. Approximately 28,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,138,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 107.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 62.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.