HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from 450.00 to 500.00. 232,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,357,091 shares.The stock last traded at $35.13 and had previously closed at $34.28.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Investec cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HSBC by 149.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,772,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 506.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 395,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.67.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

