HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 500

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($6.11) to GBX 500 ($6.79) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.38) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.24) to GBX 484 ($6.57) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 496.83 ($6.74).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 516.60 ($7.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 447.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 419.18. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 344.46 ($4.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 517.50 ($7.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £104.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($227,710.09).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

