HOYA Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for HOYA in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $134.65 on Friday. HOYA has a 12-month low of $109.02 and a 12-month high of $179.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

