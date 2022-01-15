Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,578 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $35.07 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.