Howdoo (UDOO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 52.3% against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $24,275.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00058612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 459,856,858 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

