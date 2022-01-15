Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Shares Up 0.3%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) shares shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

