Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:HSW opened at GBX 75 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. Hostelworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.80 ($1.63). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

