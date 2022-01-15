Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253,399 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock remained flat at $$20.40 on Friday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

