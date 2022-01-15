Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 119.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 47.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 725,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,576,000 after purchasing an additional 231,972 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 49,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,675,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

