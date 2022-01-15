Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Heska by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Heska by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heska by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,634,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.94 and a beta of 1.56. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.53 and a 200 day moving average of $221.11.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

