Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.70. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

