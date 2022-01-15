Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8,312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.