Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 217 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH opened at $143.21 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $156.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.98.

