Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC opened at $92.39 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50.

