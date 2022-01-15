Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 101.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

VMW stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.84. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

