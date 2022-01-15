Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 831 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 153.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 759,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 37,791.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter.

IXG opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

