Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 426 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $33,256,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 315,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 431.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 267,278 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.