Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 137 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 625.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

CPK opened at $135.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average of $129.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.