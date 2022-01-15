Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

HENKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of HENKY stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 67,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

