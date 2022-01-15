Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hengan International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY opened at $26.13 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

