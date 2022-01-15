Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.33% of Helen of Troy worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $203,000.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $230.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $201.02 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.05.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

