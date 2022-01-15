Hegic Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.81 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $41.81 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00058898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

